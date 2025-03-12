Affordable Places to Live in Ghana: Where cost of living won’t break the bank

The cost of living has intensified to the point that protecting your purse has become problematic, especially in urban centres where people are moving in day in and day out for survival purposes.

For Accra and Kumasi, the cost of living is very high, and due to the nature of the city, people are even scared to travel or relocate to these places.

Fortunately, several towns and cities across the country offer affordable housing, food, and transportation while still providing access to essential amenities.

Here are some of the most budget-friendly places to live in Ghana.

1. Tamale (Northern Region)

Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, stands out as one of Ghana’s most affordable cities.

Housing costs are significantly lower than in Accra, and the availability of fresh, locally sourced produce keeps food prices reasonable.

Transportation is also inexpensive, with motorbikes and affordable public transport being widely used.

Tamale maintains a relaxed atmosphere, making it an ideal choice for individuals and families seeking a low-cost yet fulfilling lifestyle.

2. Wa (Upper West Region)

Wa, the capital of the Upper West Region, is another cost-effective option for residents.

The city is less crowded compared to larger urban centres, which contributes to its lower cost of living.

Whether renting a home or shopping at local markets, residents find that their expenses are far more manageable than in southern cities.

3. Bolgatanga (Upper East Region)

Commonly referred to as Bolga, Bolgatanga is renowned for its affordability and welcoming community.

Housing costs are among the lowest in the country, and food prices are equally reasonable.

Transportation is inexpensive, and the city’s thriving craft industry, particularly handwoven baskets, provides an additional source of income for many residents.

4. Techiman (Bono East Region)

As a major agricultural and market hub, Techiman offers a cost-effective lifestyle.

The city’s central location and thriving farming sector ensure that food and basic commodities are affordable.

Housing costs are significantly lower than in larger cities, and transportation is inexpensive, making Techiman an excellent choice for traders, small business owners, and families looking to stretch their budgets.

5. Ho (Volta Region)

Ho, the capital of the Volta Region, combines affordability with a peaceful environment.

Rent prices are notably lower than in Accra, and food and transportation costs are budget-friendly.

The city also boasts good infrastructure, quality healthcare, and access to essential services, making it an appealing option for those seeking a quieter, more affordable lifestyle.

6. Koforidua (Eastern Region)

Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region, offers a moderate cost of living in a less congested setting.

Accommodation costs are considerably lower than in Accra or Kumasi, and food and transportation are equally affordable.

The town’s serene atmosphere and lower expenses make it a great alternative for those seeking a quieter, budget-friendly lifestyle.

7. Sunyani (Bono Region)

Sunyani is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most peaceful and affordable cities.

With well-developed infrastructure, quality healthcare facilities, and a welcoming community, Sunyani provides a high standard of living at a fraction of the cost of larger cities.