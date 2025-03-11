2025 budget packed with youth-centred policies: Full breakdown of allocations

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, in accordance with Articles 179 and 180 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, as well as Sections 21 and 23 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The budget has been widely praised as one of the most progressive in recent years, with a strong focus on youth-centred policies.

These initiatives align with President Mahama’s campaign promises and aim to address critical issues affecting Ghana’s youth, including education, skills development, and employment.

Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key youth-focused policies and their corresponding budget allocations.

1. GH¢499.8 million: Allocation for the No-Academic-Fee policy for first-year students in public tertiary institutions.

The government has allocated GH¢499.8 million to implement the No-Academic-Fee policy for first-year students in public tertiary institutions.

This initiative is designed to reduce the financial burden on students and their families, ensuring equitable access to higher education.

It is expected to benefit over 100,000 students annually, promoting inclusivity and reducing dropout rates among economically disadvantaged youth.

2. GH¢292.4 million: Allocation for the distribution of free sanitary pads to female students in primary and secondary schools.

To address menstrual hygiene management and improve school attendance among female students, the budget has allocated GH¢292.4 million for the distribution of free sanitary pads to girls in primary and secondary schools.

This policy will benefit over 2 million female students, fostering a conducive learning environment and promoting gender equality in education.

3. GH¢3.5 billion: Allocation for the free secondary education program.

The Free Secondary Education Program has been allocated GH¢3.5 billion to sustain and expand the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

This funding will cover tuition, boarding, and other related expenses, ensuring that approximately 1.2 million students have access to quality secondary education.

The program aims to improve literacy rates and provide equal opportunities for all Ghanaian youth.

4. GH¢564.6 million: Allocation for comprehensive provision of free curricula-based textbooks.

An allocation of GH¢564.6 million has been made for the comprehensive provision of free curricula-based textbooks to students in basic and secondary schools.

This initiative will ensure that over 6 million students have access to essential learning materials, enhancing the quality of education and academic performance across the country.

5. GH¢1.788 billion: Allocation for the School Feeding Programme.

The School Feeding Programme has been allocated GH¢1.788 billion to provide nutritious meals to pupils in public basic schools.

This initiative aims to improve enrolment, attendance, and retention rates, benefiting over 3.5 million children.

By addressing hunger and malnutrition, the program contributes to better health and educational outcomes for young learners.

6. GH¢203 million: Allocation for the payment of teacher trainee allowances.

To support the next generation of educators, the government has allocated GH¢203 million for the payment of teacher trainee allowances.

This policy will benefit approximately 40,000 teacher trainees, motivating them to pursue careers in education and addressing the shortage of qualified teachers in the country.

7. GH¢480 million: Allocation for the payment of nursing trainee allowances.

Similarly, GH¢480 million has been allocated for the payment of nursing trainee allowances.

This initiative will provide financial support to over 30,000 nursing trainees, ensuring the training of skilled healthcare professionals and addressing critical manpower shortages in the healthcare sector.

8. GH¢300 million: Allocation for the National Apprenticeship Programme.

The National Apprenticeship Programme has been allocated GH¢300 million to equip young people with technical and vocational skills through apprenticeship opportunities in various trades.

This initiative is expected to benefit over 100,000 youth, providing them with employable skills and reducing unemployment rates.

9. GH¢100 million: Allocation for the ‘Adwumawura’ Programme

The ‘Adwumawura’ Programme, which aims to create job opportunities for young people in infrastructure development projects, has been allocated GH¢100 million.

This initiative will employ over 50,000 youth in projects related to roads, housing, and sanitation, contributing to national development while addressing youth unemployment.

10. GH¢100 million: Allocation for the National Coders Programme

Finally, the government has allocated GH¢100 million to the National Coders Programme, which will train young Ghanaians in software development, coding, and digital skills.

This initiative aims to position Ghana as a hub for technology and innovation, with over 20,000 youth expected to benefit.