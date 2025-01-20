Free SHS won’t be cancelled, but... – Haruna Iddrisu during vetting

Minister-designate for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has reaffirmed the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s commitment to maintaining the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy. According to him, President John Dramani Mahama has no plans to abolish the programme but is instead focused on reviewing it to enhance its effectiveness.
Mr Iddrisu made this statement while responding to questions from former Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, during his appearance before the Appointments Committee for vetting on Monday, 19th January 2025.
He revealed that as part of plans to review the policy, the government would organise a national education forum involving key stakeholders in the sector.
He stated:
Let me assure this committee that President John Dramani Mahama has no option to cancel free senior high school. Therefore, those who listened to him, even during his campaign, would have heard him state that he would expand free senior high school to private schools. This was to emphasise that, as President of the Republic, he aims to give true meaning to Article 25 of the 1992 Constitution and Article 38, which outline the objectives of our educational policy.
He further added:
The important thing is that the Free Senior High School programme will be subjected to a review. The review will involve convening a stakeholder national education forum to discuss the future and state of education in Ghana, with particular emphasis on the sustainability and reliable financing of Free SHS.
Haruna Iddrisu also assured the committee of the administration's commitment to significant investment in the education sector. He outlined plans to implement the much-anticipated “No Fee Stress” policy, aimed at scrapping tuition fees for first-year students in public universities.