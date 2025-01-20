Free SHS won’t be cancelled, but... – Haruna Iddrisu during vetting

Let me assure this committee that President John Dramani Mahama has no option to cancel free senior high school. Therefore, those who listened to him, even during his campaign, would have heard him state that he would expand free senior high school to private schools. This was to emphasise that, as President of the Republic, he aims to give true meaning to Article 25 of the 1992 Constitution and Article 38, which outline the objectives of our educational policy.