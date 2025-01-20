President Mahama mocks Rev. Kusi Boateng in Opambuor’s church; here’s why

President John Dramani Mahama has taken a subtle jab at Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, Founder and General Overseer of Power Chapel Worldwide and VKB Ministries, for his failed prophecy regarding the 2024 general election.

It will be recalled that Reverend Kusi Boateng, in the lead-up to the 2024 election, prophesied that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would win the December 7 election in the first round.

Contrary to the prophecy, Dr Bawumia experienced what many have described as the most humiliating defeat in Ghana’s political history, losing to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s John Mahama by over 1.6 million votes. Notably, Dr Bawumia conceded defeat even before the Electoral Commission officially declared the results.

After the election, Reverend Kusi Boateng claimed his prophecy was accurate but had manifested oppositely. He remarked that he would rather be wrong so that God could be right.

Addressing congregants at the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre during his Ashanti regional tour, President Mahama expressed gratitude for their support, stating:

God should continue to bless you and increase your gift. In the recent election, so many people came with prophecies. For some of them, when their prophecies failed, they began explaining that God made it opposite. However, I believe that the God I know does exactly what he wants to do.