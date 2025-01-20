President Mahama rallies Asantehene’s support to resolve economic crisis

President John Dramani Mahama has sought the support of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in addressing Ghana’s economic challenges. According to him, the Asantehene’s backing was instrumental in resolving similar issues during his previous administration.
Speaking during a visit to the Manhyia Palace for the first Akwasidae celebration of 2025 on 19 January, President Mahama acknowledged the difficult economic conditions and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing them.
He stated:
Our nation Ghana is facing a dire economic crisis. While this is not the first time that we have been in such a crisis, this particular crisis, characterised by a high rate of inflation, macroeconomic instability, a depreciating currency, and above all, a debt default which has shut us out of the international credit market, is a more daunting challenge than we have ever experienced in our history.
President Mahama reflected on the Asantehene’s significant role in tackling economic difficulties during his first term as President from 2013 to 2017.
I remember that at the time, some of the times we had obstacles in our way of bringing stability to our economy and restoring economic growth. I had the privilege of calling on you to use your influence and diplomacy to smoothen the path so that it could open up the path towards prosperity and progress.
He urged for similar collaboration in his current administration to overcome the challenges inherited from former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.
As we have inherited a difficult economic situation, I'll be calling on you again from time to time. And I know that when I call on you, you will not hesitate so that we can work together to put our nation Ghana back on its feet.
President Mahama also pledged to prioritise the development of the Ashanti Region as Ghana’s second-largest region, committing to complete stalled projects and enhance progress in the area.