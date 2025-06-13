Okyeame Quophi addresses wife beating rumours: ‘She was on medication, wore sunglasses'

Ghanaian rapper and media personality Okyeame Quophi has firmly denied longstanding rumours suggesting he has ever physically assaulted his wife, renowned television presenter Stacy Amoateng.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, the former Akyeame member addressed the issue candidly, stating, “Never ever in my life have I hit my wife.” He explained that although he had remained silent for years, the persistent circulation of the rumour compelled him to address it directly.

While discussing his values, Quophi listed actions he would never commit, including theft and murder, and used the opportunity to reflect on the damaging impact of false accusations.

READ MORE: Veteran musician Agya Koo Nimo shares his final wish with Shatta Wale via phone call

There’s a worrying trend where people recklessly peddle lies about others. But if you are wise, you don’t rush to react. You stay true to yourself, your values, and your principles

He acknowledged that the public often makes assumptions—right or wrong—but added,

At the end of the day, I ask myself: is it true? If it’s not, I carry on guilt-free

Addressing the origins of the domestic abuse speculation, Quophi explained that his wife has long had an eye condition, which sometimes results in visible infections. Their son, he added, also shares the same condition.

She’s been cross-eyed since birth, and one of her eyes occasionally gets infected. When it happens, it becomes red or bloodshot. But in our society, when a woman is seen with blood in her eye, people are quick to assume she’s been beaten. That’s likely where the rumour started. At some point, it got so bad she had to wear sunglasses regularly and was on heavy medication

Quophi underscored his deep respect for women, attributing it to his upbringing by a principled Fante mother.

I can never lay a hand on a woman, especially not my wife. If I ever did something like that, may God not forgive me. No, I don’t do that