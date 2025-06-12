Reggae-dancehall star Epixode explains why he’s never smoked or drunk alcohol

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artiste Epixode has disclosed that he has never smoked or consumed alcohol at any point in his life.
In an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra-based Okay FM, the “Avatar” hitmaker was asked whether he had ever lived a so-called “bad boy” lifestyle either before or during his music career. In response, Epixode firmly stated,
No. I’ve never smoked anything smokable or ever gotten drunk before.
READ MORE: Ghanaian films lack the creativity seen in Nigerian movies – Veteran actor Daniel Clerk
He attributed his disciplined lifestyle to both his upbringing and deliberate personal choices made from an early age.
Fortunately for me, I come from a good home. My mum was on tours and my dad worked in a bank, so I had early exposure to life
READ MORE: Popular TikToker GH Kobby arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend to death
Despite growing up in a ghetto environment, Epixode noted that his exposure to a structured and disciplined family life, along with his determination to be different, helped shape his character and values.
Anybody who knows me well knows I don’t engage in those habits. It was a personal decision because I wanted to stand out
READ MORE: 10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana
Addressing a common stereotype linked to reggae music, Epixode emphasised that drug use or intoxication is not a prerequisite for creativity or lyrical prowess.
Reggae artistes don’t necessarily need to smoke or get high to create good music or meaningful lyrics,
READ MORE: 'Children are growing wayward; bring back flogging’ - Maame Dokono advocates
he said, urging emerging reggae musicians to remain authentic and committed to the craft rather than succumbing to negative influences.
His remarks have garnered admiration on social media, with many commending his self-discipline and refreshing stance in an industry where such choices are often considered unconventional.