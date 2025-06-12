Reggae-dancehall star Epixode explains why he’s never smoked or drunk alcohol

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artiste Epixode has disclosed that he has never smoked or consumed alcohol at any point in his life.

In an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra-based Okay FM, the “Avatar” hitmaker was asked whether he had ever lived a so-called “bad boy” lifestyle either before or during his music career. In response, Epixode firmly stated,

No. I’ve never smoked anything smokable or ever gotten drunk before.

He attributed his disciplined lifestyle to both his upbringing and deliberate personal choices made from an early age.

Fortunately for me, I come from a good home. My mum was on tours and my dad worked in a bank, so I had early exposure to life

Despite growing up in a ghetto environment, Epixode noted that his exposure to a structured and disciplined family life, along with his determination to be different, helped shape his character and values.

Anybody who knows me well knows I don’t engage in those habits. It was a personal decision because I wanted to stand out

Addressing a common stereotype linked to reggae music, Epixode emphasised that drug use or intoxication is not a prerequisite for creativity or lyrical prowess.

Reggae artistes don’t necessarily need to smoke or get high to create good music or meaningful lyrics,

he said, urging emerging reggae musicians to remain authentic and committed to the craft rather than succumbing to negative influences.