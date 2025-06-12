Ghanaian films lack the creativity seen in Nigerian movies – Veteran actor Daniel Clerk

Veteran Ghanaian actor and theatre icon Daniel Clerk has voiced his concerns about the perceived decline in passion and storytelling within the contemporary Ghanaian film industry.

During an interview with broadcaster Feeling Daddy on Starr 103.5 FM on Wednesday, 11 June, Clerk noted that although technical standards in filmmaking have improved significantly, the emotional depth and narrative strength that once characterised Ghanaian cinema appear to be waning.

I would take the movies of the past over what we have now, In terms of storytelling, I don’t see much strength these days. Acting seems to have shifted towards fame. There’s a lack of genuine passion for the craft

With decades of experience spanning both theatre and film, Clerk expressed frustration that his candid observations are often misinterpreted.

Some think I’m overly critical, but I know what I’m talking about. I’ve done theatre, I’m still active in the field, so I can tell. I always say this to my colleagues.

He went on to express disappointment in what he sees as the current generation’s fixation on celebrity status, often at the expense of artistic discipline and authenticity.

For many, it’s just about becoming famous. I don’t see real commitment anymore

While recognising improvements in cinematography and production equipment, Clerk argued that these advancements have not necessarily led to better performances or richer stories.

Yes, technically things are better. But when it comes to the storylines and the acting, I feel the older productions were superior

Drawing comparisons with neighbouring Nigeria, Clerk observed that Nigerian films often deliver more compelling and unexpected narratives.

When you watch Nigerian films, they surprise you. There’s more creativity in their storytelling. But Ghanaian films? Often, you can predict how they’ll end. There’s something missing