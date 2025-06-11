Long-distance relationships are not my calling – Afua Asantewaa cries from the US

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly known as Afua Asantewaa Singathon, has opened up about the emotional toll of long-distance relationships.

Now residing in the United States following her second unsuccessful attempt at a Guinness World Record singathon, the wife of Ghanaian sports journalist Kofi Aduonum has revealed that being separated from her husband has reshaped her views on maintaining love across borders.

In a video posted to Instagram on 10 June 2025, Afua admitted that while she once believed long-distance relationships were manageable, her experience abroad has changed her perspective.

I used to think long-distance relationships were simple. I said the same things some of you are saying now. It didn’t seem like a big deal to me back then

She continued by questioning how others manage such relationships for extended periods, stating:

Maybe you’ve been dating your partner longer than I have. I’d really like to know if you two have some kind of magic or special rules that keep things going. It’s tough

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa candidly stated that maintaining affection and emotional closeness has proven difficult without physical proximity or the chance for public displays of affection, noting that “this isn’t my calling.”