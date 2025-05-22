Ghana's new voices: 5 youth influencers shaping national discourse through social media

In today’s Ghana, a new generation of young influencers is rising—not just in fashion or entertainment, but in the heart of national conversations. From social justice and governance to education and digital innovation, these emerging voices are challenging the status quo, sparking critical debates, and mobilising thousands through their platforms. Whether on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, YouTube, or in community spaces, they are shifting how young people engage with the nation’s future.

Unlike traditional media personalities or political figures, these youth influencers speak a language their peers understand—authentic, bold, and often unapologetically radical. Their growing influence reflects a wider generational demand for accountability, inclusivity, and reform. They are not afraid to call out leaders, question outdated systems, or push for change where it matters most, earning both praise and criticism from the public and establishment figures alike.

This article spotlights five of these powerful voices—young Ghanaians who are not only setting digital trends but also shaping national discourse in real time. Their stories offer a glimpse into the energy, frustration, and hope driving Ghana’s youth today, and what it means to be an influencer in an era where visibility comes with responsibility.

1. KalyJay – Digital Activist & Public Campaigner

KalyJay rose to national prominence during the #FixTheCountry campaign in 2021, using his massive Twitter following to galvanise youth-led protests and demand accountability from the Ghanaian government. With a reputation for addressing economic hardship, corruption, and governance, KalyJay remains one of the most influential online voices in Ghana. His platform has become a rallying point for young people seeking socio-political change.

2. SneakerNyame – Lifestyle Influencer & Youth Advocate

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, popularly known as SneakerNyame, is more than just a fashion and lifestyle influencer. With a massive social media presence, he uses his platform to discuss issues like youth entrepreneurship, digital branding, and education. He’s also been vocal on matters of mental health and poverty, creating relatable content that resonates with Ghanaian youth while promoting authenticity and self-expression.

3. Ama Governor

Ama Governor, a trained legal professional and digital creator, has become a symbol of defiance and advocacy for Ghana's marginalised communities. Her outspoken views on gender, sexuality, and institutional discrimination sparked major national conversations, especially after the General Legal Council denied her call to the Bar. Through vlogs and commentary, she continues to challenge conservative norms, demanding inclusion and reform in Ghana's legal and social systems.

4. Tech in Twi – Tech Educator

Kwabena Boateng, known as Tech in Twi, is bridging the digital divide by demystifying technology in the Akan language. Through YouTube tutorials, social media explainers, and practical guides, he teaches Ghanaians how to use digital tools in Twi—a groundbreaking initiative making tech more accessible. His work not only promotes digital literacy but also preserves and elevates Ghanaian languages in the digital era.

5. Kwadwo Sheldon – Social Commentator & Digital Entertainer

A household name in Ghanaian digital entertainment, Kwadwo Sheldon blends comedy with political and social commentary. His YouTube channel, known for viral rants and deep dives into trending issues, regularly sparks national conversations around governance, corruption, celebrity culture, and youth priorities. With his unapologetic style, Sheldon has built a platform that engages, educates, and provokes dialogue among thousands of young Ghanaians.

Conclusion