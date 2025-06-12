'Children are growing wayward; bring back flogging’ - Maame Dokono advocates

Veteran Ghanaian actress and broadcaster Grace Omaboe, widely known as Maame Dokono, has reignited the debate on child discipline by calling for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in both homes and schools.

Speaking at the ‘A Convergence of Mothers’ forum organised by media personality MzGee in Accra, the renowned actress expressed strong views on the perceived decline in discipline among children today. Drawing from her personal experience as a mother of six, Maame Dokono insisted that stricter disciplinary measures are essential in correcting deviant behaviour among the youth.

Back in the day, I never spared the rod when raising my children, I disciplined them when necessary and praised them when they behaved well. That’s how parenting should be

Grace Omaboe

She recounted how, in the past, discipline was enforced rigorously in schools and communities, which she believes helped instil moral values in children.

When a child went astray, four boys would hold them while they were caned — it was a way to drum sense into them. These days, they tell us not to beat children. We need to bring that back

Maame Dokono went on to express concern about rising levels of indiscipline among young people, attributing it partly to the erosion of traditional disciplinary practices.

Grace Omaboe

Just look at how some children behave today. Some are so disrespectful that they even dare to misbehave towards their teachers. We need to discipline our children. Flog them