KNUST: 2 students declared persona non grata over indiscipline

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has formally declared two former students, Ransford Fosu-Boateng (alias Scammer Baby) and Raphael Appiah Owusu, persona non grata on its premises due to repeated violations of university regulations, threats to campus security, and persistent misconduct.

This designation revokes their right to access university facilities, as they are no longer permitted on KNUST property under any circumstances.

According to an official statement issued by the Office of the Registrar, Fosu-Boateng was dismissed from the university on March 21, 2022, while Owusu’s dismissal took effect at the conclusion of the 2023/2024 academic year.

Despite their removal from the student roll, both individuals allegedly continued unauthorised entry into university halls, engaged in disruptive activities, harassed students, and violated institutional disciplinary policies.

The immediate cause for this decisive action stemmed from their reported participation in an illegal gathering that resulted in vandalism and damage to university property, an incident documented by KNUST’s CCTV surveillance system.

University management has clarified that Fosu-Boateng and Owusu are no longer recognised as students and are strictly prohibited from entering or loitering on any part of the campus.

They have been declared persona non grata and are to be treated as trespassers should they be found within any part of the university community

Additionally, KNUST has issued a stern advisory to all current students, warning against any association with the two individuals.

Any student found facilitating their access to university premises or collaborating with them in any capacity will face stringent disciplinary measures.

The statement, endorsed by Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, Deputy Registrar of the University Relations Office, reaffirmed KNUST’s unwavering dedication to upholding a secure, orderly, and academically supportive environment for its students, faculty, and staff.