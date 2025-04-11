I will kill any NIB operative if... - NPP Vice Chairman warns [Video]

The National Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawud Osman, has issued a strong caution to operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), declaring that any unauthorised raid on his residence without a court warrant will be met with decisive resistance.

Alhaji Osman voiced his concerns during an appearance on Adwenekasa, a current affairs programme on Original TV and Original FM hosted by RSM Kofi Doe Lawson.

He condemned what he described as escalating incidents of unlawful raids and intimidation by individuals purporting to act under the guise of national security.

According to Osman, these actions—which he alleges disproportionately target political opponents—undermine Ghana’s democratic foundations.

If measures are not taken to stop these unlawful raids, I will treat those responsible as criminals or armed robbers who intend to attack me. I swear to God, I will kill anyone in my house

By the power vested in me as the Third Vice Chairman of the NPP, I assert that anyone who invades my house without my permission will face severe consequences.

His remarks were directed at what he characterised as politically driven harassment, particularly against opposition figures.

Osman emphasised that such operations breach legal protocols and fundamental civil liberties.

You can't just abuse people in the name of national security.

These acts are not only unjust; they are undemocratic and dangerous.

Osman also directed a warning at the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the opposition party of either condoning or endorsing these "ungodly actions".

They should be very careful. Ransacking, invading, and abusing people will not help our democracy

Osman’s statements have intensified demands for greater transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law within Ghana’s national security apparatus.

Whether perceived as a robust defence of civil rights or a contentious political declaration, his remarks contribute to mounting scrutiny over law enforcement conduct and its implications for democratic governance in Ghana.