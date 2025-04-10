Gov't to partner with popular young phone repairer Malfred Kudu to train more youth

In a move to empower young Ghanaians with digital skills, the government has announced a partnership with renowned phone repair technician Malfred Kwame Kudu.

The collaboration, spearheaded by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, aims to scale up technical training for the youth.

Communications Minister Sam George shared the news on Facebook after hosting Kudu at the ministry.

Yesterday, I was delighted to invite and host the amazing tech craftsman, Malfred Kwame Kudu, at the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation Ghana

George explained that he was impressed by Kudu’s expertise after seeing viral videos of his work.

Earlier in the week, I was inundated with videos of his sterling work on a mobile phone. I reached out to him and was pleasantly stunned by his depth of knowledge and ability. Ghana is truly blessed.

Following their meeting, the minister extended an offer on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama’s government to collaborate on a training initiative.

After engaging him, I have made him an offer on behalf of the government of H.E. John Dramani Mahama to partner and offer training to many more young Ghanaians.

I have opened up the possibility of running a specialised programme through the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT in partnership with Malfred.

The programme is expected to equip young people with advanced mobile repair and tech skills, positioning Ghana as a hub for digital innovation.

This would allow him to transfer knowledge at scale and help position Ghana as a truly technology-diverse country. I look forward to a truly mutually beneficial partnership. For God and Country.