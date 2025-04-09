Nigerian Youth League in disgrace as Kano Pillars official violently attacks referee

A Nigerian centre referee was violently assaulted by an official of Kano Pillars FC U19 following their match in the Nationwide Under-19 Youth League on Monday.

The incident occurred immediately after the final whistle in the fixture between Kwara United U19 and Kano Pillars U19 at the Rashidi Yekini Stadium in Ilorin.

The match, which ended 1-0 in favour of Kwara United, was originally scheduled for April 1 but was postponed due to the Eid Mubarak celebration.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Kano Pillars official, dissatisfied with the referee’s decisions, physically attacked the match official, Ismail Musa, with footage circulating online showing the assailant strangling the referee.

The Nigeria Football Referees Association (Kwara State Chapter) has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

However, the management of Kano Pillars FC has strongly condemned the actions of their official, describing the behaviour as unacceptable and contrary to the values of sportsmanship.

In an official statement, the club announced that an internal investigation has been launched, with video footage under review to ascertain the facts.

The statement further emphasised the club’s commitment to integrity and professionalism, confirming that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against the individual involved.

We categorically state that Kano Pillars FC strongly condemns any form of violence, misconduct, or hooliganism, whether on or off the pitch.

The club is committed to promoting football excellence with integrity and will take necessary action in line with our code of conduct