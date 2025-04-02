CAF CL: Sundowns and Esperance fans clash in violent stands incident [Video]

Mamelodi Sundowns have taken a crucial step toward the CAF Champions League semifinals after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Esperance de Tunis in the quarterfinal first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.

The match was decided by a second-half goal from Peter Shalulile, giving the Brazilians an advantage ahead of next week’s decisive return leg in Tunisia.

However, the match was marred by violent clashes between rival supporters shortly after the final whistle.

Esperance fans appeared to instigate the altercations, breaching barriers and engaging in physical confrontations with Sundowns supporters.

Security personnel and police struggled to contain the unrest, which resulted in injuries and damage to stadium infrastructure.

Some Esperance supporters fled onto the pitch before being escorted out by authorities, while others received medical treatment near the changerooms for minor injuries.

Witnesses reported that fans hurled plastic bottles and scuffled in the stands for several minutes.

Medical officials confirmed treating minor injuries, including cuts and bruises.

The match itself was a tense affair with limited clear chances, but Sundowns’ Portuguese coach, Miguel Cardoso, had to intervene late in the game, rushing onto the pitch to separate his players following a contentious foul.

Coach's reaction

Reflecting on the match, Cardoso acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating,

Hard work lies ahead of us. We lost our way after taking the lead, but I was pleased with our goal and the team’s movement. I assure our supporters that we are not travelling to Tunisia to defend—we aim to score and win the second leg.