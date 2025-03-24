Chaos erupts as fans clash and storm pitch in Georgia vs Armenia showdown

A Nations League play-off clash between Armenia and Georgia descended into complete mayhem at the final whistle.In Georgia, fans stormed the pitch in chaotic scenes that included fights, thrown objects, and a full-scale pitch invasion.

The match, which ended in a dominant 6-1 victory for Georgia, had already seen rising tensions, but things spiralled out of control after full-time.

Videos captured at the scene showed hundreds of spectators jumping over seats and barriers to invade the field, while others hurled objects into different sections of the stadium.

According to Armenian journalist Robert Ananyan, Georgian fans were seen throwing items towards the Armenian supporters.

Despite efforts by police and stadium security to contain the situation, the sheer volume of disorderly fans made it difficult to restore order.

Though Georgia and Armenia share a border, the exact cause of the chaos remains unclear. Interestingly, both nations recently announced a joint bid to co-host the 2029 U20 World Cup.

Initially, some fans appeared to enter the field in an attempt to collect players' jerseys and take photos.

However, the incident may now lead to Georgia facing sanctions, including a potential stadium ban for their supporters.

Georgia, led by Willy Sagnol, is set to play Turkey and Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers this September.

The victory was fuelled by a stellar performance from PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who scored Georgia’s sixth goal. He was joined on the scoresheet by Georges Mikautadze, Giorgi Chakvetadz, and Otar Kiteishvilli.