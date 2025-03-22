Boxing legend George Foreman passes away at 76

Boxing icon George Foreman has died at 76, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in the sport.

Known as Big George, he won Olympic gold in 1968 and became a two-time heavyweight champion, securing his second title at 45, making him the oldest heavyweight champion in history.

He amassed 76 wins, including 68 knockouts, but is best remembered for his 1974 Rumble in the Jungle loss to Muhammad Ali.

After retiring in 1997, Foreman found success outside the ring with the George Foreman Grill, a business venture that reportedly earned him more than boxing ever did.

His family confirmed his passing, calling him “a man of faith, humility, and purpose.” Tributes have poured in, with Mike Tyson hailing his impact as “unforgettable.”

Born in Texas in 1949, Foreman overcame a troubled youth to become a champion. After losing to Ali, he retired in 1977 and became a preacher, later saying his defeat was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

A decade later, he made a shocking comeback, eventually reclaiming the heavyweight title in 1994 at 45 years old. His post-boxing career saw him build a billion-dollar brand with the Foreman Grill, known for his “Lean, Mean, Grilling Machine” slogan.