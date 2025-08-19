FBI found no direct evidence of corruption against Cecelia Abena Dapaah – OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found no direct or immediate evidence of corruption in relation to the seized funds of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecelia Abena Dapaah, and her associates.

This was contained in the OSP’s half-year report for 2025, dated 31 July.

It will be recalled that in July 2023, the OSP confirmed it had launched a joint inquiry with the FBI into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving large sums of money and other valuables linked to Ms Dapaah.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

Providing an update, the OSP noted that after nearly seven months of extensive investigations, “no direct and immediate evidence of corruption was found in respect of seized funds and frozen bank accounts linked to Ms Dapaah and her associates – though the investigation identified strong indications of suspected money laundering and structuring, beyond the direct mandate of the Office.”

The report further recalled that in January 2024, the Office referred the case to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the suspected money laundering and structuring activities, which fall directly under its mandate.

However, the OSP noted:

In May 2024, EOCO returned the entire docket to the Office, reasoning that since money laundering is not a substantive offence but a collateral one that must be founded on a predicate offence, EOCO had no mandate to commence investigations without an established predicate offence.

The report added that by a letter dated 14 May 2025, the new leadership of EOCO requested the OSP to forward the docket back for review and the commencement of an investigation.