‘Bring your CV, let’s compare’ – Dr Ayensu-Danquah dares GTEC boss, Prof Jinapor

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has challenged the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof Ahmed Jinapor, to submit his curriculum vitae (CV) for a direct comparison.

The challenge follows GTEC’s directive ordering Dr Ayensu-Danquah to stop using the academic title “Professor”, a move that has triggered controversy between both parties.

In a letter dated 12 August 2025, addressed to the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President and copied to Dr Ayensu-Danquah, the Minister of Health, the Clerk of Parliament, and the Board Chairman of GTEC, the Commission urged her employer to ensure she ceases presenting herself with the title.

GTEC further cautioned that should she continue to use the designation, it may be forced to pursue legal action on the grounds of public deception.

Reacting in an interview on Accra-based CTV, Dr Ayensu-Danquah accused GTEC of unfairly targeting her for political reasons and media attention. She explained:

They wrote to me two weeks ago and I responded through my lawyers. We gave them 14 days to provide the basis for their decision. Considering the tone of the document, I forwarded it to my lawyers.

She continued:

In any case, I did not come to look for a job from them. They went on social media to issue a directive, which I forwarded to my lawyers. All they need to do is respond. I woke up to find the matter all over social media.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah further dared the GTEC boss to submit his CV for comparison to settle the issue:

I am asking, is the regulator supposed to be a social media influencer? Is this the proper way to address such an issue? I want to request that the GTEC boss, Prof Jinapor, also brings his CV for comparison. There is due process to be followed, not trial by social media. This is beginning to look more like a witch-hunt.

