Ex-convict Razak remanded for alleged sodomy and death threat on 13-year-old boy

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the remand of Abdul Razak, a 55-year-old ex-convict, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy and subjecting him to threats and theft.

The court, presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau, heard that Razak, also known as Nii Atofotse, pleaded not guilty to charges of unnatural carnal knowledge, death threats, and stealing as per the Ghana News Agency.

Background of the case

Police Chief Inspector Salifu Nashiru informed the court that the complainant, a trader and guardian of the victim, resides in Accra, where the boy’s parents are neighbours.

The victim, a junior high school student, frequently stayed at the complainant’s home due to his parents’ demanding schedules. Razak, meanwhile, resides in Manhean, a nearby area.

The prosecution outlined that the alleged incident occurred on 7 January 2025, when the victim was sent to deliver a laptop and charger to his brother at around 13:00 local time.

While the complainant was at home, he received a call from the victim’s father claiming the boy had damaged a car and that a payment of GH¢500 was demanded to avoid police involvement at Adabraka Police Station.

The caller instructed the complainant to assist the victim at the station.

Details of the incident

Upon arriving at the police station, the complainant found no trace of the victim.

After an unsuccessful search of the area, he returned home.

Later that day, the victim returned and recounted a disturbing sequence of events to the complainant.

Allegations of assault

According to the prosecution, Razak allegedly approached the boy as he returned from his errand, enquiring about the charger he carried.

When the victim clarified it was for a laptop, Razak reportedly drew a knife, forced the boy into an uncompleted building in Odumase, and demanded his parents’ phone number.

Using this, Razak is said to have called the victim’s father, demanding GH¢500 while threatening the boy with the knife and instructing him to falsely admit to damaging a car.

The court heard that Razak then coerced the victim into performing oral sex.

After becoming aroused, he allegedly sat on a cement block and ordered the boy to sit on him.

When initial attempts at anal penetration failed, Razak reportedly forced the victim to bend over, digitally penetrated him, and then engaged in anal sex.

Following the assault, Razak is accused of stealing the laptop charger and GH¢50 from the boy’s pockets.

Medical examination and investigation

The prosecution stated that a police medical report form was issued to the complainant, enabling the victim to receive hospital treatment.

On 7 March 2025, the endorsed medical report was submitted.

After a detailed investigation, Razak was cautioned and subsequently brought before the court.