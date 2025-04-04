WN: 2 arrested for illegal possession and discharge of firearms at funeral

Police in Ghana's Western North Region have detained two men for illegally possessing and firing weapons during a funeral ceremony in Attakrom near Bibiani.

Frank Afoko, 41, and Kojo Agyapong, 31, were arrested on 2 April following an investigation into viral social media footage showing firearms being discharged at the 14 March event.

The Western North Regional Police Command confirmed both suspects admitted to being the individuals seen in the video when questioned by investigators.

Authorities say they are now working to identify and arrest others visible in the footage who remain at large. The suspects remain in custody as inquiries continue.

Local residents expressed shock at the brazen display of weapons during what should have been a solemn occasion. Police have vowed to clamp down on illegal firearms in the region.

What does the law say?

Ghana's legal framework for firearm possession is rigorously structured, primarily relying on the Arms and Ammunition Decree, 1972 (NRCD 9), and its subsequent amendments.

These laws mandate that all firearms and ammunition must be meticulously licensed and registered.

The Ghana Police Service, through its Central Firearms Registry, is the authoritative body responsible for overseeing the issuance of firearm licences.

Eligibility for firearm ownership is strictly defined, requiring applicants to be at least 18 years of age, of sound mental and physical health, and of impeccable character, free from any criminal record.

The acquisition process involves a thorough application at the local police station's Firearm Licensing Office, where applicants undergo comprehensive background checks.

READ MORE: Prime suspect in Ahmed Suale murder formally charged and remanded once again

Upon approval, a permit is granted, allowing the purchase of a firearm from a licensed dealer, followed by a separate licence for possession.

Non-compliance with Ghana's firearm laws carries severe legal repercussions.

Possession of a firearm without a valid licence is classified as a serious offence, subject to substantial penalties.

These penalties can include lengthy terms of imprisonment, significant financial fines, or a combination of both.