Prime suspect charged in murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale

State prosecutors have formally charged Daniel Owusu Koranteng, the main suspect in the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, with abetment to commit murder and murder.

The charges were amended after prosecutors informed the court of their decision to revise the initial accusations.

Chief Inspector Nana Afua Bamfo told the court on Wednesday, 2 April, that Koranteng allegedly led two other suspects still at large to Suale’s home, where he was fatally shot by unknown assailants.

The prosecution stated that Koranteng is now facing charges for aiding and abetting the murder in addition to the murder charge itself.

Background of the case

Tensions reportedly began in June 2018 when Kennedy Agyapong, then-MP for Assin Central, aired Suale’s images on Net2 TV, urging retaliation against the journalist.

According to investigators, Suale later identified Koranteng as the person who provided Agyapong with his photographs and confronted him via WhatsApp.

On 16 January 2019, shortly after the broadcast, Suale was shot dead in Madina.

Prosecutors allege that Koranteng, knowing Suale’s residence and possible hideouts, guided two accomplices—still evading arrest—to the journalist’s home before the killing.

Bail request denied

Koranteng’s lawyer, Kofi Essel Hackman, pleaded for bail, arguing his client had been in custody since 12 March.

Only the court can grant us bail. My lady, you must save us from the powers of the state, particularly the police

However, prosecutors opposed the request, stating that investigations were ongoing and that releasing Koranteng could jeopardise efforts to apprehend the two remaining suspects.