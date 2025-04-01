Ashanti sub-chief shot dead by unknown gunmen

Nana Osei Bonsu, the Kyidomhene (sub-chief) of Brofoyedru in the Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has reportedly been killed by unknown gunmen.

In an interview with Correspondent Nicholas Osei-Wusu, Richard Nketiah, the Assembly Member for the Mprim Electoral Area, stated that while the motive behind the murder remains unclear, preliminary reports suggest that the 48-year-old chief was forcibly removed from his vehicle, which bore a temporary license plate, and shot at close range in the occipital region.

The incident was reported by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

According to the assembly member, residents discovered the victim’s body near a blue Toyota Corolla on the outskirts of Mrim, close to Asante Mampong, at approximately 3:00 AM on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

It is believed that the chief was travelling from Boanim toward Asante Mampong via Mprim when the attack occurred.

Upon arriving at the scene, Mr Nketiah noted that part of the road had been obstructed, and the front passenger door of the vehicle appeared to have been forcibly opened.

The deceased, dressed in a mauve Lacoste T-shirt and black denim shorts, was found lying face down in a pool of blood.

Initial assessments indicated that no items were stolen from the victim, apart from a mobile phone whose whereabouts remain unknown.

In a follow-up discussion with GBC, Yaw Takyi, the assembly member for the Krobo Electoral Area (where Brofoyedru is situated), shared that the late Nana Osei Bonsu had visited his hometown last Sunday before returning to Kumasi, where he resided with his immediate family.

While his extended family in Brofoyedru believed he had gone back to his wife, his spouse confirmed that he had left Kumasi for his hometown on Monday, March 31.

Authorities suspect he was ambushed and killed while en route to Brofoyedru.