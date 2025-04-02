W/R: Court convicts man for assaulting journalists

The Asankragwa District Court has convicted Daniel Baidoo for assaulting a team of journalists documenting illegal mining activities near Asankran Breman.

Baidoo was found guilty on 26 March 2025 and fined 300 penalty units, equivalent to GH₵3,600. Failure to pay will result in a one-year prison sentence with hard labour.

The conviction follows an incident on 21 February 2025, when Baidoo attacked Citi News’ Western Regional Correspondent, Akwasi Agyei Annim, and his team.

The journalists were filming environmental damage caused by illegal miners at Adumanya when they were assaulted.

During the confrontation, Baidoo and his accomplices seized the journalists’ equipment, including a Panasonic Lumix camera, microphones, and Annim’s iPhone, demanding the deletion of all footage.

The Western Central Regional Police Command later retrieved the stolen items and arrested Baidoo, who was subsequently charged and prosecuted.

Broader implications

The case highlights ongoing risks faced by journalists reporting on illegal mining galamsey in Ghana.

Media advocates have called for stronger protections for press freedom and stricter enforcement against attacks on reporters.

Authorities have not confirmed whether further arrests will be made in connection with the incident.

What must be done?

To effectively protect journalists, Ghana must implement comprehensive legal, operational, and institutional reforms.

Legally, fast-track courts should handle journalist assault cases with stricter penalties, while amendments to the Right to Information Act must bolster press freedoms.

Operationally, high-risk assignments require police protection units, safety gear, and emergency alert systems for reporters.

Institutionally, a National Media Security Council should coordinate protection efforts among stakeholders, supported by a 24/7 emergency hotline.