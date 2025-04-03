C/R: 2 arrested for transporting alleged ECG missing cables

Police in Ghana's Central Region have arrested two men suspected of transporting electricity cables belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The suspects, identified as Mohammed Sulemana and Iddrisu Basit, both driver’s mates of an articulated truck were detained on 1 April 2025 at Gomoa Awombrew.

Their arrest followed a tip-off from vigilant residents, later highlighted in a Facebook post by Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus.

The truck, bearing registration number GC 7410-11, was found loaded with 28 rims of ECG cables.

Police said ECG officials, led by Operations Officer David Ackom, verified the cables as company property but confirmed no authorised consignment was scheduled for the area.

Authorities are now searching for the truck’s driver, Zibo Imoro, who remains at large. The vehicle is currently under police guard at Gomoa Awombrew.

Broader investigation into missing ECG equipment

The arrests come amid an ongoing probe into the disappearance of more than 1,300 containers of ECG materials from Tema Port.

In a related operation, national security has detained 14 individuals—four Ghanaians and ten Chinese nationals—for questioning.

ECG has faced repeated challenges with theft and illegal diversion of its infrastructure, leading to disruptions in power supply and financial losses.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the latest incident is linked to the wider port case.

Police say investigations are ongoing and have urged the public to report any suspicious activity involving ECG property.