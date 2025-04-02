C/R: Police officer drowns during anti-galamsey operation

A police officer drowned in the River Offin on Wednesday morning during an operation against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The deceased, identified as Constable Kwabena Dogbe, was part of a team from the Central North Regional Police Command conducting a swoop on illegal miners in the area.

According to police sources, the operation was part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the region. Upon the police team’s arrival, suspected miners fled across the river.

While attempting to seize and destroy mining equipment, including changfang machines and water pumps, Constable Dogbe slipped and fell into the river, as per JoyNews.

Despite immediate rescue efforts, he was swept away by the strong currents.

Recovery and investigation

A search operation was launched, and after four hours, Constable Dogbe’s body was recovered.

The police have confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to issue an official statement on whether additional measures will be taken to enhance officer safety during such operations.

Background on anti-galamsey efforts

Illegal mining remains a significant challenge in Ghana, with authorities intensifying crackdowns in recent months.

Operations often involve the destruction of mining equipment and arrests of those involved in unlawful extraction activities.

READ MORE: GES adjusts reopening date for single-track Senior High Schools

This tragic incident highlights the risks faced by security personnel in combating environmental degradation caused by illegal mining.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Presidential directive

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed a key directive issued to the taskforce set up by the Forestry Commission as part of renewed efforts to combat illegal mining.

He stated that he has instructed the team to halt the burning of excavators seized from illegal miners and instead confiscate them.