10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana

Last week, we talked about degrees that practically guarantee you a job after university. But let's keep it real—not every degree program is going to set you up for career success in Ghana's current job market. And if you're a senior high school student trying to figure out what to study, or you're already in university wondering if you picked the right course, this conversation is for you. Look, we're not here to crush anyone's dreams. But in a country where youth unemployment is a real issue and parents are spending their life savings on university education, shouldn't we have an honest conversation about which degrees might leave you struggling to find work?

How to Spot a Degree That Might Not Deliver

Before we dive in, here are the warning signs that a degree might not be your best bet: Very few companies are actually hiring people with that qualification

Most graduates end up working in completely different fields

You need a master's degree or PhD just to become employable

The field is so overcrowded that even excellent graduates struggle

Technology is slowly making those jobs obsolete

Success depends more on natural talent than what you learned in school Sound familiar? Let's break down some specific examples.

READ MORE: 10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment

1. Anthropology or Archaeology

The reality check: These subjects are fascinating if you love learning about human cultures and ancient civilizations. But here's the thing—where exactly are you going to work in Ghana? The few museums we have are already understaffed and underfunded. The Ghana Museums and Monuments Board exists, but how many anthropologists do they really need? Meanwhile, our historical sites are often neglected or destroyed for real estate development. It's heartbreaking, but it's the reality. Why it's tough: Most Ghanaians don't see the immediate value in studying ancient societies when we're dealing with unemployment and poor healthcare. Plus, these university departments are often operating with outdated equipment and minimal research funding. The bottom line: It's not that these fields are worthless—they're just not supported by our current system. Until Ghana starts prioritizing cultural preservation and heritage tourism, graduates in these areas will continue to struggle.

2.Classics

What It Is: Think ancient Greek and Roman languages, philosophy, and literature. Sounds sophisticated, right? The problem: In Ghana, many people question why we're spending years studying dead Europeans when we have pressing local challenges. It feels disconnected from African realities and comes across as a colonial leftover. Plus, where do you work after graduation? Teaching classics at university? Good luck—there are maybe three positions in the entire country, and they're already taken. The harsh truth: This field has an elitist reputation and almost zero public engagement. Most Ghanaians have never heard of it, and those who have often see it as something for privileged people who can afford to study "useless" subjects.

READ MORE: Afia Schwarzenegger reports Ghanaian TV Stations to Tyler Perry for pirating his movies

3.Dance

Here's the Thing: Ghana has incredible dancers—from traditional Adowa to modern Afrobeats choreography. Our dance moves go viral on TikTok regularly. But do you need a university degree to dance? Absolutely not. The challenges: Dancing is still seen as a hobby, not a real job. The pay is terrible (if you get paid at all), and there's no job security. Many dancers, especially women, face stigma and disrespect from society. What's frustrating: Ghana's dance culture influences the world, but we're not capitalizing on it economically. There's no proper industry structure, no dance schools worth mentioning, and no government support. Reality check: If you're naturally talented and passionate about dance , you might succeed—but probably not because of your degree.

Wedding dance

4.History

READ MORE: Moliy makes history as first Ghanaian artist to perform at the BET Awards

The situation: Ghana has an incredibly rich history, but history graduates often end up teaching or working in completely different fields. Why it's Tough: Beyond teaching and the occasional museum job, there aren't many obvious career paths. Many people see history as just memorizing dates rather than understanding how the past shapes our present. The missed opportunity: In other countries, historians contribute to policy-making, urban planning, and cultural tourism. In Ghana? Not so much. We're not using historical knowledge to inform development, which makes the field seem irrelevant. What's sad: We desperately need people who understand our history to help shape our future, but we're not creating jobs for them.

5.Tourism

The old model: Tourism used to require travel agents, tour guides, and hospitality managers with formal training. The new reality: Everyone has a smartphone now. Tourists book their own accommodation, plan their own itineraries, and read reviews online. The whole industry is becoming automated. Ghana's challenge: Our tourism infrastructure is poor anyway. Bad roads, unreliable internet, poor customer service, and safety concerns make it hard for the sector to grow—regardless of how many tourism graduates we produce. The verdict: Unless you're planning to be an entrepreneur who can innovate in this space, a tourism degree might not be your best investment.

6.Religious Studies

Let's Be Honest ,Ghana is already deeply religious. We have pastors, prophets, and religious leaders everywhere . Do we really need university graduates to add to this? The career reality: Most jobs are in teaching, academia, or religious institutions—all of which pay poorly and have limited openings. The misunderstanding: People think religious studies is just about learning the Bible or Quran, but it actually involves critical analysis of religions and their social impact. Unfortunately, this distinction doesn't help with job prospects. The irony: Despite all our religious activity, we rarely use religious studies insights for peacebuilding, policy-making, or social development.

READ MORE: Twene Jonas fires back at Kwaku Manu over claims about his living conditions in the US

7.Philosophy

What Philosophy teaches: Critical thinking, logic, ethics, structured argument—all incredibly valuable skills. What Ghana values: Immediate, practical solutions. Quick results. Concrete outcomes. The disconnect: Philosophy encourages abstract thinking and long-term reflection, but our society wants instant answers. Most policy-makers and business leaders don't consult philosophers when making decisions. The tragedy: We desperately need better critical thinking and ethical reasoning in our politics and business, but we're not creating space for philosophers to contribute.

8.Music

The truth: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy , Black Sherif—none of them needed music degrees to become successful. Music success depends on talent, creativity, hard work, and sometimes luck. The challenges: Unstable income, piracy issues, lack of industry infrastructure, and social stigma make music a risky career choice for most people. The exception fallacy: Yes, some musicians make it big, but they're rare exceptions. Most music graduates end up struggling or working other jobs. What's missing: Better industry support, intellectual property protection, and professional development opportunities—not more graduates.

9. Entrepreneurship

The hype: Everyone's talking about entrepreneurship as the solution to unemployment. The reality: Most successful entrepreneurs learned by doing, not by studying. Plus, Ghana's business environment is tough—limited capital, poor infrastructure, bureaucratic hurdles, and unfair competition. The problem: Many people are becoming entrepreneurs out of desperation (no jobs available) rather than passion or innovation. This leads to too many people trying the same businesses—food joints, clothing lines, cosmetics—without much differentiation. The hard truth: You don't need a degree to start a business, but you do need money, connections, and a lot of luck to succeed in Ghana's challenging environment.

10.Theatre and the Performing Arts

The artistic value: Theatre can educate, inspire, and entertain. It's powerful stuff. The economic reality: Very few sustainable career opportunities exist. Government and private support is minimal. Society doesn't value the arts enough to pay for them properly. The infrastructure problem: Outside of the National Theatre and a few other venues, where do you perform? How do you reach audiences? How do you make money? The potential: Theatre could be great for tourism, education, and cultural diplomacy—but we're not making these connections yet.

READ MORE: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores