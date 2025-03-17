10 best African dances of all time

Africa’s dance heritage is a powerful expression of identity, joy, and tradition. Across the continent, dance plays a central role in storytelling, celebration, and unity. Over the years, various African dance styles have gained massive popularity both on the continent and globally, often influencing international trends.

Here are 10 of the most impactful African dances of all time, based on their cultural influence, mass appeal, and social media trends.

Zanku (Legwork)

Zanku, also known as Legwork, became an instant street anthem thanks to rapper Zlatan Ibile. It involves intricate leg movements and has been adopted by dance crews across Africa and beyond.

Skelewu

Davido's hit song "Skelewu" gave rise to this vibrant dance. Though there are claims of its origin from Ghanaian artist 5five, the dance has undeniably made its mark as a modern classic.

Shoki

Introduced in 2014 by rapper Lil Kesh, Shoki became a viral dance that quickly spread across West Africa. Its sharp head and arm movements made it a favourite at parties and music videos alike.

Azonto

Azonto is arguably Ghana’s most internationally acclaimed dance. Deriving influences from the traditional Ga Kpanlogo, it was popularised by artists like Sarkodie, Fuse ODG, and Wizkid. Azonto’s versatility and humour have earned it global admiration.

Mopacho

Mopacho, also known as Afro Mopacho, emerged from the Ouenze arrondissement of Congo Brazzaville. Its energetic style saw a resurgence recently, thanks to TikTok trends.

Ndombolo

Perhaps one of Central Africa’s most famous dances, Ndombolo is fast-paced and sensual. Pioneered by stars like Awilo Longomba and Koffi Olomide, it remains popular across East Africa as well.

Bela

Bela demands balance and flair. Made famous by the Angolan group Os Detroia in 2018, this stylish dance requires the dancer to lean back while tapping forward with the right foot.

Gweta

The Gweta dance exploded in popularity with the release of Toofan’s 2014 hit of the same name. Its catchy rhythm and sharp movements captivated audiences across Francophone Africa.

Zekethe

The Zekethe is a fan favourite among South African youth. With similarities to Nigeria’s Etighi, this high-energy dance found renewed life with the Amapiano genre, especially through Mr JazziQ’s track Umsebenzi Wethu.

Gwara Gwara

DJ Bongz brought this fluid and hypnotic dance to the spotlight. Gwara Gwara gained international attention after performances by Childish Gambino and Rihanna, firmly placing it on the global map.

Africa continues to influence the global dance scene with its diverse and culturally rich movements. Whether through traditional roots or modern viral trends, African dances remain a celebration of rhythm, identity, and communal spirit.