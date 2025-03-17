Akuapem Poloo welcomes second child

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Rosemond Brown better known as Akuapem Poloo has joyfully announced the arrival of her newborn baby on social media.

A joyous Instagram reveal

On 17 March 2025, the actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a series of maternity photos in which she was dressed in an elegant all-white outfit. The photos captured her glowing baby bump as she celebrated her transition into motherhood once again.

Accompanying the post was a heartfelt message expressing gratitude to God. She wrote:

In His own time, He makes everything beautiful. God, I’m grateful.

One of the most touching images featured her first child, Mohammed Mudasir Yakubu affectionately known as Chief holding a placard that read: “Promoted to big brother.” The young boy appeared visibly thrilled about welcoming a sibling.

Industry and fan reactions

The announcement triggered a wave of congratulatory messages from celebrities in both the Ghanaian and Nigerian entertainment scenes, as well as from fans across the globe. Social media was abuzz with warm wishes and admiration for the actress.

In the shared photos, Akuapem Poloo posed alongside her son, radiating joy and elegance in her white ensemble. While many celebrated the news, curiosity grew around the identity of the child’s father, as she chose not to disclose any details.

Her journey as a single mother

Akuapem Poloo has long been recognised as a single mother, raising her son privately and independently. In 2021, the father of her first child was revealed to be Rashid Yakubu, a musician. He made his first public appearance during an interview with broadcaster Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.