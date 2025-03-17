'Most Ghanaian men lack wisdom in relationships' – Adu Safowaa claims

Ghanaian media personality and style influencer, Adu Safowah, has sparked fresh debate after revealing that many Ghanaian men lack the emotional intelligence required to properly care for their partners.

In an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the 34-year-old media figure expressed concern over the way single men manage romantic relationships.

Most single men know how to build brands or pursue success in life, but they do not understand how to live peacefully with their girlfriends, she stated.

Adu Safowah went on to make a bold confession: she has dated two married men, and according to her, those experiences were among the happiest periods of her life.

You can ask any of my ex-boyfriends — I don’t date two men at the same time. I’ve had eight partners in total; two were married and six were single. I really enjoyed dating the married ones. They were often busy with work and family, but I always felt at ease around them,” she revealed.

Single Men Come With Pressure, She Claims

According to her, relationships with single men often come with unnecessary stress and lack of emotional maturity.

Most single men bring a lot of pressure. They lack the insight needed to care for their partners. They are usually more focused on work and external pursuits, she explained.

Safowah also shared her deeply involved approach to relationships, likening her boyfriends to personal projects.

I always want to be there for my boyfriends — they are my projects. I love to take care of them and keep tabs on all aspects of their lives, she said.

However, not everyone appreciated this level of attention. “One of my exes even said I care too much, as if I have nothing else going on in my life,” she added with a laugh.