5 times Ibrahim Mahama's generosity saved lives

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama is renowned not only for his commercial success but also for the remarkable generosity he consistently demonstrates. Born in Piase in the Northern Region of Ghana to Emmanuel Adama Mahama—the first Minister of State for the Northern Region under Ghana’s founding President, Kwame Nkrumah—Mahama has forged an impressive legacy that spans both business and philanthropy.

After moving to the United Kingdom to study at the College of North London, Mahama built a career in London working for a property development company. Upon returning to Ghana in 1997, he founded Engineers & Planners, a company that now employs over 3,000 Ghanaians. In addition, Mahama has strategically invested in various sectors.

READ MORE: Aba Dope announces birth of her first child

His venture, Asutsuare Poultry Farms established in 2004 produces 150,000 eggs and 10,000 live broilers per day, while his stake in Dzata Cement Limited, an exclusively Ghanaian-owned cement processing plant in Tema, is projected to create 1,200 direct jobs and achieve an annual production capacity of 2 million tonnes.

Mahama’s commitment to giving back is as notable as his business acumen. Over the years, he has repeatedly extended his support to those in need.

1.In 2024, he donated $25,000 to aid the kidney transplant of 13-year-old Rosemary Boadu, whose treatment had been supported through a crowdfunding campaign by Joy News.

Later that year, in November, he contributed $100,000 to help 10-year-old Lisa Laryea, who was battling leukaemia, secure treatment in South Africa.

In 2023, Mahama came to the aid of a 26-year-old man suffering from a post-traumatic urethral stricture.

In 2025, he donated GHS 100,000 to support Agbodza’s tidal wave victims, also providing 250 bags of rice. Most recently, as the CEO of Engineers & Planners Ltd and Dzata Cement, he funded journalist Kofi Adomah’s eye surgery in Dubai.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers & Planners Ltd and Dzata Cement, Ibrahim Mahama, has come to the aid of journalist Kofi Adomah, funding his eye surgery in Dubai