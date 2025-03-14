'We should rather sue you for your wicked ways' - Nana Aba blasts Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has unleashed a scathing attack on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, accusing him of “wicked, evil ways” and branding him the worst finance minister in Ghana’s history.

Her remarks come on the heels of reports that Ofori-Atta is suing police officers who raided his residence in Cantonments while the Office of the Special Prosecutor was attempting to apprehend him over scandals from his time in office.

In a strongly worded social media post, Nana Aba Anamoah expressed her dismay at the suffering and poverty inflicted upon Ghanaians by Ofori-Atta’s alleged mismanagement.

By the same token, we should be suing him, Ken Ofori-Atta, for his wicked, evil ways that caused many to suffer for so long until he was FINALLY removed. The worst finance minister this country has ever known, she declared

The controversy escalated when lawyers for the former minister filed a writ at the Accra High Court. This legal action followed an incident last month during which national security operatives stormed Ofori-Atta’s residence in Cantonments in search of him. At the time, he was out of the country, with the Office of the Special Prosecutor pursuing him in connection with several scandals from his tenure.