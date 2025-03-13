Joselyn Dumas has not been appointed to any position – Kwakye Ofosu clarifies

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has dismissed widespread reports suggesting that celebrated Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has been appointed as Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President.

The rumours, which gained significant traction across media platforms on 2 March 2025, claimed that the actress and filmmaker had secured a key role in President John Mahama’s administration.

However, in an interview with Joy FM, Kwakye Ofosu clarified the matter, stating that while several appointments had indeed been made within the creative arts sector, Joselyn Dumas was not among the selected individuals.

Miss Dumas has not been appointed to any such position. I can confirm that of the rest, he stated firmly

In recent weeks, President Mahama’s administration has made headlines with a series of high-profile appointments involving notable figures from Ghana’s creative arts scene. Kafui Danku was named Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, with actor James Gardiner serving as her Deputy. Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) was appointed Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, while veteran musician Rex Omar now coordinates the Black Star Experience. Renowned broadcaster Abeiku Santana also secured a position as Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

These appointments sparked discussions across social media and traditional media, with many Ghanaians applauding the administration for recognising the talents within the entertainment industry.

Amid the announcement of these new roles, reports began circulating that Joselyn Dumas had also been given a government post. The actress received an outpouring of congratulatory messages, even though she remained silent—neither confirming nor denying the claims.

Broadcast journalist Bridget Otoo took to social media to cast doubt on the rumour, boldly asserting that “Joselyn Dumas’ appointment is fake.”

This sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens speculating that Otoo’s remarks may have been influenced by personal disappointment, as she herself had not been appointed.