5 signs you’re not living your purpose yet

We often hear phrases like “live your truth” or “walk in your purpose,” but what do they actually mean? Living your purpose doesn’t always look glamorous—it's not just about having a dream job or running your own business. It’s about alignment. It’s when your values, talents, and actions come together in a way that feels deeply fulfilling.

If you feel stuck, lost, or like something is missing, here are five signs you might not be living your true purpose yet:

1. You Feel Constantly Unfulfilled

You may have a steady job, a comfortable home, and even a social life, but something still feels off. You go through the motions, yet there’s a nagging emptiness you can’t quite explain. That’s often a sign your soul is craving something deeper—something meaningful.

Clue: You dread Mondays not because you’re tired, but because your work feels meaningless.

2. You’re Always Comparing Yourself to Others

If you find yourself constantly measuring your success, appearance or timeline against others on social media or in real life, it could be a sign you’re disconnected from your own path. When you’re living with purpose, you feel secure in your journey—even if it doesn’t look like everyone else’s.

Clue: You feel behind in life or believe everyone else is doing “better” than you.

3. You’re Overly Busy but Still Feel Unproductive

You’re always doing something—working, attending events, posting content—but you don’t feel accomplished. Purpose-driven living isn’t about being busy; it’s about being intentional. When your days are filled with distractions rather than direction, it’s time to pause and reflect.

Clue: You’re exhausted at the end of the day but unsure of what you actually achieved.

4. You Suppress Your True Desires

You know deep down what you’d love to do—or at least what excites you—but you keep pushing it aside because it seems unrealistic or too risky. Whether it’s writing, creating, mentoring, or travelling, ignoring those nudges could be what’s holding you back from purpose.

Clue: You often say, “Maybe one day…” or “I wish I could, but…”

5. You’re Out of Alignment with Your Values

When you’re not living your purpose, it often shows up as a misalignment between what you believe and what you do. Maybe you value freedom, creativity, or honesty—but your job, relationships, or lifestyle don’t reflect that. That friction creates internal discomfort.

Clue: You feel like you’re living a double life or compromising too often.

Not living your purpose doesn’t mean you’ve failed—it just means you’re still on the journey. Awareness is the first step. The more honest you are with yourself, the easier it becomes to course-correct. Start small: revisit your values, explore your interests, and give yourself permission to imagine a life that lights you up.

