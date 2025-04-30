NPP’s troubles worsen as Ken Agyapong withdraws from ‘Thank You Tour’

The troubles of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has worsened following the withdrawal of Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, from the party's nationwide “Thank You Tour”.

His decision follows a violent incident at a recent party event, which resulted in the stabbing of a student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Speaking to the media, Mr Agyapong explained that his team’s withdrawal is primarily due to security concerns arising from threats to their lives.

He stated:

Dr Bawumia can continue his campaign tour. I acknowledge that he is the flagbearer, so if he is touring the country and, for the sake of unity, invites us—but it turns into something else—then we simply have to step aside and let them handle it on their own.

Mr Agyapong, however, cautioned that neither he nor his team would be intimidated by anyone in the party, declaring his intention to contest the upcoming presidential primaries for a second time.

This will not scare me into leaving the party. We built this party from 1990 until now. So, when it comes to intimidation, they should understand that it will not work. I’m not someone who can be intimidated into stepping aside. I remain a committed member of the party. I am calling for unity.

Background to the Stabbing Incident

The injured individual, affiliated with Unity Hall’s Jama group, had been contracted by Agyapong’s team to perform at a gathering held at the Pentecost Church in Bantama on Tuesday, April 29.

According to sources close to Mr Agyapong, a close associate of the former MP who attended the event gave GH¢1,000 to the Jama group.

However, shortly afterwards, a group of heavily built, armed men—allegedly affiliated with the NPP—stormed the venue and forcibly seized the money.

The situation escalated into a confrontation between the two groups, resulting in gunshots and a stabbing.

The injured student was quickly transported to the emergency unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.