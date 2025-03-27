Ken Agyapong finally breaks silence after $18m US jury fine for defaming Anas

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has made his first public statement after being hit with an $18 million fine by a jury at the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, United States, for defaming investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Agyapong, who returned to Ghana from the US on Thursday, March 27, was met by a massive crowd of enthusiastic supporters at Kotoka International Airport.

In a brief address at his campaign office in Shiashie, he expressed gratitude to his supporters for standing by him throughout the legal battle.

The former lawmaker urged calm, assuring his followers that his current predicament would only make him stronger.

He assured:

Nobody should worry. Anyone who speaks the truth and stands for the voiceless will face challenges. But through this ordeal, I have become a better person, and I will continue to fight and defend the truth.

Agyapong, known for his outspoken nature, reaffirmed his commitment to his advocacy, vowing that legal battles would not deter him.

The Verdict

In a unanimous decision, the eight-member jury found Mr Agyapong liable for defamation over comments he made on The Daddy Show, a programme hosted by US-based Ghanaian presenter Frederick Asamoah.

Presided over by Honourable Judge Jeffrey B. Beacham, the case saw Mr Agyapong take the stand alongside his brother, Ralph Agyapong.

As part of his defence, he presented audiovisual evidence titled 'Who Watches the Watchman' and referenced a previous Ghanaian court ruling that had dismissed a similar case.

However, Anas’s legal team, led by Andrew Deheer, Esq., presented a strong counterargument, leading to an 8-0 jury verdict against Mr Agyapong.