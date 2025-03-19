'I will expose the fool' - Old video of Ken Agyapong threatening Anas resurfaces

An old video of former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, threatening investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has resurfaced online.

This comes after a jury at the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, United States, ruled in favour of Anas in an $18 million defamation lawsuit against Mr Agyapong.

The video, originally shared by Net2TV on 23rd February 2022, captures the former lawmaker making serious allegations against Anas.

In the footage, Mr Agyapong accused Anas of coaching individuals to fabricate evidence against high-profile government officials as part of his investigative reports.

He also claimed that Anas had a personal vendetta against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and threatened to expose a video allegedly showing the journalist declaring political war against the party.

Following the jury's verdict against Mr Agyapong, the resurfaced video has ignited widespread discussions on social media.

The Verdict

In a unanimous decision, the eight-member jury found Mr Agyapong liable for defamation over comments he made on The Daddy Show, a programme hosted by US-based Ghanaian presenter Frederick Asamoah.

Presided over by Honourable Judge Jeffrey B. Beacham, the case saw Mr Agyapong take the stand alongside his brother, Ralph Agyapong.

In his defence, he presented audiovisual evidence under the title Who Watches the Watchman and cited a Ghanaian court ruling that had previously dismissed a similar case.

Despite these efforts, Anas’s legal team, led by Andrew Deheer, Esq., argued their case convincingly, leading to an 8-0 jury verdict against Mr Agyapong.