Parliament unanimously approves scrapping of controversial E-Levy

Parliament has unanimously passed the Electronic Levy Bill, 2025, an Act to abolish the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy, popularly known as the E-Levy.

During proceedings on Wednesday, March 26, the Chairman of the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, announced the committee’s unanimous decision to repeal the levy.

He acknowledged the intense opposition that met its introduction under the previous administration due to its impact on the disposable income of ordinary Ghanaians.

The bill underwent a second reading and a debate, where its repeal was further supported by Dr Stephen Amoah, former Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Nhyaieso, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, and several other MPs from both sides of the House.

Following a brief debate, the bill proceeded to a third reading, moved by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and seconded by Isaac Adongo, before being adopted by Presiding Speaker Bernard Ahiafor. It now awaits presidential assent for final approval.

This development fulfils President John Mahama’s campaign promise to abolish the E-Levy within his first 120 days in office.

Background

The Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) was introduced in May 2022 under the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075) and its amendment, Act 1089.

The policy imposed a 1% levy on electronic transfers, including transactions facilitated by banks and mobile money providers. It was designed to broaden the tax base and increase public contributions to national development.

However, the levy failed to meet revenue expectations. Initially projected to generate GH¢2.24 billion in its first year, it only accrued GH¢246.9 million, representing just 11% of the expected revenue.