Adongo appointed as Finance Committee Chairperson following parliament’s leadership reshuffle

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Finance Committee following a committee reshuffle by Parliament.

READ ALSO: Parliament reshuffles committees to adhere to leadership changes

Mr Adongo's new role requires him to oversee the country's fiscal policies and economic management. Known for his strong stance on economic and financial matters, he is expected to bring intense scrutiny to government financial decisions in his new role.

Other key changes resulting from the committee reshuffle include Abena Osei-Asare's appointment as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), replacing James Avedzi, the former MP for Ketu North.

The PAC is essential in scrutinising government financial expenditures and ensuring accountability in the use of public funds.

Additionally, Member of Parliament for Obuasi West Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng has been reassigned to chair the newly established Economy Committee in Parliament. In this role, his expertise is expected to guide economic policy discussions to align with Ghana's development agenda.