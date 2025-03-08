Parliament reshuffles committees to adhere to leadership changes

Parliament has undertaken a comprehensive reconstitution of its committees, including the Appointments Committee, Business Committee, and Committee of Selection, following recent leadership changes and ministerial appointments.

This restructuring aligns with Article 103 of the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament, ensuring that committee compositions reflect the current parliamentary landscape.

The Committee of Selection, responsible for determining the makeup of parliamentary committees, conducted this exercise to mirror the present structure of the House. The reconstitution process considered the numerical strengths of both the Majority and Minority Caucuses, adhering to principles of fairness and inclusivity. Adjustments were necessitated by the appointment of certain committee members to ministerial positions and shifts in the Majority Caucus leadership.

In Ghana's parliamentary framework, specific committee roles are assigned based on members' official positions, such as the Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, and Chief Whip.

The current composition includes 183 members in the Majority Caucus, 88 in the Minority Caucus, and four Independent Members. Notably, the Independent Members have chosen to align with the Majority Caucus, effectively adjusting the parliamentary ratio to 187 for the Majority and 88 for the Minority.

Adhering to Standing Order 210, which mandates that committee chairperson appointments reflect the parties' numerical strengths in Parliament, the Committee of Selection has finalised the reconstitution process.