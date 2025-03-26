President Mahama nominates first batch of DCEs for 8 regions – See full list

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated the first batch of individuals for approval as District Chief Executives (DCEs) across eight regions in Ghana.

The nominations, in line with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) (as amended), include 71 nominees out of the 261 districts nationwide.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, detailed the regional distribution: 17 nominees from the Volta Region, nine from the Oti Region, six from the Ahafo Region, 10 from the Bono Region, nine from the Bono East Region, five from the Savannah Region, six from the North East Region, and nine from the Western North Region.

Full List of Nominees

Swearing-in of Administrator of District Assemblies’ Common Fund

In a related development, President Mahama, on Tuesday, 25th March, swore in Michael Harry Yamson as the Administrator of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund.

Acknowledging past challenges with the fund under the previous administration, the President urged Mr Yamson to prioritise financial discipline, operational efficiency, and transparency.

He stated:

You are to ensure that the Fund implements accountability-driven processes, guaranteeing that District Assemblies receive the necessary resources to accelerate grassroots development and improve service delivery across the country.

Additionally, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that at least 80% of the fund’s allocations are disbursed in the 2025 budget. He explained:

In the past, up to 47% of the Common Fund was disbursed from the centre, leaving very little at the discretion of the assemblies. This policy aims to eliminate unnecessary delays, reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies, and empower local authorities to plan and execute development projects with certainty.