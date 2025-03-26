Consumers mount pressure on MultiChoice Ghana (DStv) to reverse 15% fee increase

A section of Ghanaian consumers has mounted pressure on MultiChoice Ghana to immediately reverse its imminent 15% increase in all DStv subscriber packages.
The company announced that the price adjustment would take effect from 1st April 2025.
This notice has since sparked angry reactions from consumers, some of whom have taken to social media to vent their frustrations.
Below are some reactions:
@DStv_Ghana Stop milking Ghanaians, your subscriptions are toooo expensive yet you’ve decided to make an increment again!!!!
@DStv_Ghana the rate at which you increase your prices is not fair to your consumers at all.
I’m not sure the managing director of DStv Ghana has a business qualification or background. They keep cutting down demand with the exponential price hikes.
Please, Hon, @samgeorgegh please, why is @DStv_Ghana exploiting Ghanaians? In all the African countries they operate, prices are down... except Ghana. Everything they show too is old, except football matches... the exploitation to an average GH is high.
Stakeholders Call for Government Intervention
Meanwhile, consumer advocacy group CUTS International has called for immediate government intervention to block the price hike.
Speaking in an interview with Citi News, West African Regional Director of CUTS, Appiah Kusi Adomako, criticised the notice, describing it as a burden on customers.
He argued that the increment was not introduced at the right time:
DStv has some kind of dominance when it comes to satellite TV. They have access to premium content like the EPL and the UEFA channel, and this has given them some leverage in the market, while other competitors don’t have access to this kind of content. DStv is trying to abuse its dominant role in the market.
Mr Adomako added:
If it was not in this dominant position, I am not sure it would have done this. I want to ask the Ministry of Communication and Trade to compel DStv to rescind its one-week notice and give Ghanaians a minimum of a month’s notice, as per the terms of a good contract.
The public awaits a response from the company and any possible intervention from the government.