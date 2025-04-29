Brave man fights off 3 armed robbers, saves mum’s life despite gunshot (video)

In an act of remarkable bravery, a young Ghanaian man overpowered three armed robbers who attacked him and his mother at their home in Lakeside, Accra.

In a video shared on social media, the man—whose name has not been made public—is seen surrounded by neighbours, who hail him as a “hero”.

Recounting the incident, the young man revealed that during the attempted robbery, one of the assailants threatened to shoot him. However, he stood his ground and refused to show fear. He said:

There were three of them. When they tried to shoot, I dared them and said I wasn’t scared—so he shot at the floor.

During the encounter, one of the robbers was killed, another was arrested after sustaining injuries, and the third managed to flee. Items including mobile phones, a laptop, and car keys—initially seized by the attackers—were later recovered nearby.

Similar Robbery Attempts

This incident comes amid a rise in armed robbery cases across the country. In a separate case, the Ghana Police Service recently arrested three individuals linked to a violent robbery in Wassa Afransie in the Western Region.

The suspects are accused of stealing gold worth GHS199,000, along with other valuables, during the attack.

According to an official statement posted on the Police Service’s Facebook page on Saturday, 26 April 2025, the arrests were made following an intelligence-led operation by the Western Central Regional Command.

The suspects have been identified as Felix Adjei (alias Africa or Nana Adjei), Emmanuel Kelvin (a Nigerian national), and Kofi Appiah (alias Kesse).