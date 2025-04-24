A/R: Driver's mate fatally shot in highway robbery attack

A driver’s mate was fatally shot during a highway robbery along the Anyinasuso-Sakam road in Offinso South, Ashanti Region, on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

According to reports, two men posing as passengers attempted to board a commercial minibus before a third armed accomplice emerged from nearby bushes and opened fire, killing the conductor.

The assailants then allegedly seized a sack from the driver, which he had reportedly received in Wenchi, before firing warning shots and fleeing.

Mr. Ibrahim Yogo, Assembly Member for Ayinasusu, confirmed the incident, stating:

I alerted the police when we heard the gunshots. They rushed to the scene, but the armed robbers had fled by the time they arrived. This is the first time we’ve experienced such an incident.

The attack has heightened security concerns among commuters, prompting calls for increased police patrols on regional highways. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

One dead, 5 injured in military-youth clash at Nyinahini

Meanwhile in a separate event, A fatal confrontation between military personnel and local youth in Nyinahini, Ashanti Region, has resulted in one fatality and five injuries.

The incident reportedly erupted after soldiers confronted the group for wearing unauthorized camouflage clothing as per Adom News.

Eyewitness Reverend Francis Nyamekye stated that the situation escalated when military officers opened fire on the crowd.

One person died at the scene, while the other five victims were rushed to the Nyinahini Government Hospital. One individual has been transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The community remains tense following the violent altercation.