GoldBod makes first arrest, recovers GH₵ 1.3m from Indian suspects

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has confirmed the arrest of three Indian nationals by its security taskforce over suspected gold smuggling.

The suspects — Goutam Katriya, 35, Miraj Sarvaych, 22, and Manash Damani, 42 — are reportedly involved in gold trading operations in Kumasi and Accra on behalf of Unique MM, a company allegedly owned by one Musah Salifu.

They were apprehended at a private residence near Atinga Junction in Kumasi following a tip-off from a whistleblower, who indicated the suspects were purchasing gold at “black market” rates for the purpose of smuggling.

The suspects were subsequently arraigned before the Achimota Circuit Court on Monday, 28 April, and remanded into custody for two weeks.

They are to remain in the custody of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) until 12 May 2025, when they are expected to reappear before the court.

Background

At a press conference in Accra, Chief Superintendent Osman Alhassan, Director of Investigations at National Security, revealed that GH₵ 1.9 million, 4,500 rupees, 4.363 kilogrammes of gold, two counting machines, a CCTV recorder, and an Indian passport were recovered from the suspects.

Preliminary investigations indicate that none of the three individuals possess a valid licence permitting them to purchase or trade in gold within Ghana.

Despite reportedly engaging in gold trading activities in the country for over a decade, the suspects have failed to produce any residence permits, work permits, or tax records to support the legality of their business operations.

It has also been revealed that Musah Salifu, a Ghanaian purported to be the sole shareholder of Unique MM, is acting as a front for Goutam Katriya, who is believed to be the actual beneficial owner and controlling force behind the company.

Chief Superintendent Alhassan cautioned both Ghanaian citizens and foreign nationals against breaching the provisions of the Ghana Gold Board Act and other regulations governing gold trading in the country.

This development follows a recent directive issued by GoldBod requiring all foreign nationals engaged in gold trading to exit the market by 30 April 2025.