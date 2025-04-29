Akuffo-Addo: Worst and most miserable ex-president? - Here's an analyst's take

A University of Cape Coast political scientist, Dr Jonathan Asante Otchere, has predicted history will judge former President Nana Akufo-Addo harshly, potentially ranking him as Ghana's least effective former leader.

The analyst contends Akufo-Addo's governance failures directly caused the NPP's 2024 electoral defeat through poor decision-making that alienated citizens.

During a Metro TV interview, Dr Otchere revealed damning evidence from research reports corroborating public dissatisfaction with Akufo-Addo's administration:

You may recall that I said on your platform that President Akufo-Addo was going to be the worst and most miserable ex-president in this country.

This is part of the evidence. I can tell you that the report (Ouaye report) indicts him so strongly that they align with the findings of Global InfoAnalytics, which show that 68% of respondents blame the loss of the NPP on President Akufo-Addo.

The political scientist further explained how current NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is strategically distancing himself from his former running mate's legacy:

Dr Bawumia is trying to disassociate himself from President Akufo-Addo. In his speeches, he is repositioning himself as a leader in his own right. It is purely a political strategy.

Bawumia blames arrogance of power, E-Levy, and DDEP for NPP’s 2024 election defeat.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia identified multiple factors behind the party’s electoral loss, including economic pressures, policy controversies, and internal governance failures.

Speaking at the Takoradi Technical University auditorium during his nationwide Thank You Tour, Dr Bawumia dismissed claims that religious bias alone cost the election, emphasising broader structural challenges.

When you study all the reports we have so far, certain factors were highlighted. These include the high cost of living; the prices of goods and services went up and left many Ghanaians struggling.

Another factor that was highlighted is the arrogance of power; we were not willing to listen.

He recounted how his government turned deaf ears to the electorates despite many cries not to introduce E-Levy, among others.

The party members told us to conduct a reshuffle, but after eight years we didn’t listen. The party members told us they didn’t want E-levy, but we implemented it.

Again, the party members told us that the DDEP was going to be a major challenge, but we went ahead to implement it.

Things were bad, and we were not able to pay NABCO; those employed under youth and afforestation, caterers and others were also not being paid.