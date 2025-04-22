IGP shakes up police leadership in galamsey hotspots as crackdown intensifies

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has ordered a reshuffle of police commanders stationed in illegal mining—commonly known as galamsey—hotspots.

This move aligns with an earlier directive from the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, as part of the government's intensified strategy to combat illegal mining.

It specifically targets officers whose prolonged postings in affected areas have produced limited results.

The first phase of the reshuffle will impact Divisional and District Commanders, primarily within the Eastern South, Western, and Western North Police Regions.

Police Crackdown on Illegal Mining

The directive follows a recent intelligence-led operation by the police, which resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects engaged in illegal mining activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest, near Samreboi in the Western Region.

In a similar operation on 17th April 2025, police arrested 29 suspects—including 21 Ghanaians and 8 Chinese nationals—in the Subri Forest and along the Tano River.

Items impounded at the site included six excavators, four motorbikes, two Toyota Hilux vehicles, and one Toyota RAV4. Additional exhibits recovered included four pump-action guns, one single-barrel gun, 54 live BB cartridges, and eight pumping machines.

As part of the new enforcement measures, outgoing commanders will be reassigned to non-mining regions.

Their replacements will be placed on a three-month probationary period, during which they must demonstrate operational effectiveness in curbing illegal mining activities.

Minister Orders Revocation of Akonta Mining Licences

In a related development, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, announced during a press briefing on Tuesday, 21st April, the immediate revocation of all mining licences held by Akonta Mining Company Limited.