'You protect your brand; I protect life!' – Miracle Adomah blasts Angel FM CEO

Ghanaian media personality Miracle Adoma, wife of renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, took centre stage at her husband’s press conference on Thursday, 13 March 2025, to address a contentious issue. At the event, held in the wake of a shooting incident that left Kofi with a severe eye injury, she publicly confronted the Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broadcasting Services Limited, Mr Vincent Opare.

During a live-streamed segment, Miracle Adoma, who also serves as the Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region, expressed her frustration over Mr Opare’s comments. She alleged that while he was busy safeguarding his company’s brand, he had neglected the welfare of her embattled husband.

Angel CEO Vincent Opare should sit there and say You are protecting a brand, while I am protecting life. Our interests are different, she declared.

Despite the harsh criticism directed at Mr Opare, Miracle Adoma stated that she had chosen to forgive him for prioritising the radio station’s reputation over her husband’s well-being. Her remarks were a direct response to negative comments made by Mr Opare following the shooting incident. Earlier, Mr Opare had claimed that Angel FM had disbursed GH¢750,000 to support Kofi Adoma’s treatment after rumours circulated that the journalist had received only GH¢10,000 from his employers.

In addition to her confrontation, Miracle Adoma expressed deep gratitude towards renowned businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng, the owner of Angel Broadcasting Services Limited. She praised him for showing genuine concern and providing much-needed support to Kofi Adoma during his treatment.