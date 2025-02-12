Watch: CCTV images reveal men behind ‘Rambo-style’ raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence

CCTV images have emerged showing a group of men dressed in military uniform who raided the residence of former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that about 12 unidentified men—one in a police uniform, four in military attire, and the rest in civilian clothing—stormed the former minister’s residence at Cantonments in Accra in the early hours of Tuesday, 11 February 2025.

The incident occurred in the absence of Mr Ofori-Atta, who is currently receiving medical treatment in the United States.

The photos, shared on social media, show one of the men in civilian attire bearing a striking resemblance to businessman Richard Jakpa, while the others remain unidentified.

Earlier, speculation was rife that the raid had been sanctioned by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). However, Special Prosecutor, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, denied the claim during a press conference on Wednesday, 12 February.

Reacting to the alleged raid, Mr Agyebeng denied any involvement by the OSP, suggesting that the incident may have been staged:

We have our unique methods of conducting searches, and we have distinct insignia identifying ourselves—not just by stating that we are from the OSP.

Our intelligence leads us to believe that the purported raid on Mr Ofori-Atta’s residence was either staged or, at best, an act by impostors attempting to discredit the OSP and derail the investigation. You know us very well. The OSP is never deterred by such occurrences, and investigations will proceed as prescribed by law.

Meanwhile, the OSP has declared former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences linked to multiple questionable deals during the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.